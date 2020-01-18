RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of RMED opened at $1.75 on Friday. RA Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock worth $54,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RA Medical Systems (RMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.