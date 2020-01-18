Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Stake Reduced by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Radian Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

