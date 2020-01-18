Range Resources Corp. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

RRC opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 69,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 380,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

