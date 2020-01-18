Rank Group (LON:RNK) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

RNK stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.37. Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

