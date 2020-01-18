Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.14.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$16.62 and a 12-month high of C$21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

