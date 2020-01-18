RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $414.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

