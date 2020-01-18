RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings. RealPage posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

In other RealPage news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 12.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 8.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

RP stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

