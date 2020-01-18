Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.57.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

RETA opened at $211.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $224.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. purchased 40,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at $6,405. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,080. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 853.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

