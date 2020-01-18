Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $60.82 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.88, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $95,570.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

