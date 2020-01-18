Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of ($4.66) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.85). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $510.50 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $547.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.