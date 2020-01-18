Reviewing Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and SoftBank Group (NYSE:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Telefonica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 21.79% 20.32% 5.06% Telefonica 4.03% 14.38% 3.18%

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Telefonica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SoftBank Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefonica pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefonica has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telefonica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoftBank Group and Telefonica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Telefonica 1 4 5 0 2.40

SoftBank Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.90, suggesting a potential downside of 5.92%. Given SoftBank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SoftBank Group is more favorable than Telefonica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Telefonica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and Telefonica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $86.63 billion 1.06 $12.71 billion $2.84 7.82 Telefonica $57.51 billion 0.62 $3.93 billion $0.95 7.20

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonica. Telefonica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoftBank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Telefonica on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment, as well as provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider; portal and network; retail and wholesale broadband access; narrowband switched access to Internet; high-speed Internet services through fiber to the home; and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers data and business-solutions services that include leased lines; virtual private network; fiber optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators' network deployment; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; M2M connectivity platforms; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

