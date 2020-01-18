Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receiving Extremely Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has trended extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s score:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Investec raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

RIO stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

