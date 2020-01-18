RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU opened at $7.13 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $395.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 238,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 52,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.