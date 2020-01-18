Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) Insider Stewart MacDonald Purchases 80,000 Shares

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) insider Stewart MacDonald purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

Stewart MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Stewart MacDonald purchased 988 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($194.95).

On Tuesday, November 26th, Stewart MacDonald purchased 951 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £152.16 ($200.16).

Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 18.73 ($0.25) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

