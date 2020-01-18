Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) Insider Acquires £3,846.15 in Stock

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) insider Hugh Cox purchased 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £3,846.15 ($5,059.39).

Hugh Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Hugh Cox sold 100,000 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Shares of RDT stock opened at GBX 6.08 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and a PE ratio of -10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.69.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX (0.43) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC will post 20.0000013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

