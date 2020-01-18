Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given News Impact Rating of -3.00

Headlines about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RYAAY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

