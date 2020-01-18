S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for S & T Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

STBA opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

