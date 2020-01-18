Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.87 ($21.94).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €15.88 ($18.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.98 and its 200 day moving average is €18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.39. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 12 month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

