Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $422.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $374.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.86. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $1,246,724,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,067,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

