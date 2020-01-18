SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB Financial Group an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.48% of SB Financial Group worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.