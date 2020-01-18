Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

NYSE:SIC opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million.

In other news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 4,744.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.