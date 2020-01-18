Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Seneca Foods by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seneca Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

