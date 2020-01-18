Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, FinnCap reduced their price target on Flowtech Fluidpower from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 151 ($1.99) and set a corporate rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a twelve month low of GBX 97.88 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Bill Wilson purchased 8,726 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £9,860.38 ($12,970.77).

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

