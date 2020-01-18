Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.92. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,126 shares of company stock worth $2,169,976.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

