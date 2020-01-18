Short Interest in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Expands By 5.9%

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 302,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 371,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 96.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $672,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

