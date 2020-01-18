Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expands By 5.3%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 804,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Digi International has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $500.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. First Analysis raised their target price on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

