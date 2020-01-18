Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Increases By 5.3%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO William C. Marsh acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.