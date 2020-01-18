Short Interest in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Grows By 5.4%

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of INTG stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.29. InterGroup has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter. InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.55%.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

