Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.80. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

