Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 207,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,755,617 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $30.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

