Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 95.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,782,000 after purchasing an additional 788,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,139,000 after purchasing an additional 361,890 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.