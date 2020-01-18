Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Shares Down 5.2%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

SBMFF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.