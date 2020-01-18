S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given Media Sentiment Score of 3.14

News headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a coverage optimism score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

Shares of SPGI opened at $296.79 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $185.08 and a 1-year high of $299.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

