Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$4.37 ($3.10) and last traded at A$4.37 ($3.10), 526,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.33 ($3.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.35.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (ASX:SPK)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

