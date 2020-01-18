Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

