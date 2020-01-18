Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 79.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,177,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $42,459,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,640,382.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,314 shares of company stock worth $1,860,882. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

SF opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.90. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

