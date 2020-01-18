Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,812 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,582% compared to the typical volume of 405 call options.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

NK opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 164,604.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

NK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

