Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of MSC opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.42 and a beta of -1.06. Studio City International has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Studio City International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

