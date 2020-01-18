Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) Lock-Up Period To End on January 21st

Sunnova Energy International’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 21st. Sunnova Energy International had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Sunnova Energy International’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $12.32 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,524,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

