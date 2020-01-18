Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,984,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,736,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,420. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after acquiring an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 432,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.