SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,052,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

