Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Synaptics stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.20. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Synaptics by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

