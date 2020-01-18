Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC opened at $54.88 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at $38,424,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $222,512.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,497,073.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,586. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

