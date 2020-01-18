TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,266 ($16.65) and last traded at GBX 1,266 ($16.65), approximately 21,687 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 44,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,262 ($16.60).
TBCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,282 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.73.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)
TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.