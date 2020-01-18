Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tennant were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 264.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $987,755.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,921,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 7,301 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $565,535.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

