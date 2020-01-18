Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $310.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1,383.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.