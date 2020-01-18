Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.51 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

