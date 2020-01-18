Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TWMC opened at $2.36 on Friday. Trans World Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Get Trans World Entertainment alerts:

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.