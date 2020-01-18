Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

NYSE RIG opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

