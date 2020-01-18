Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

TRIP stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.